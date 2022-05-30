Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor said on Monday, describing "very fierce" fighting in the ruins of a city that has become the focus of Moscow's offensive. FIGHTING

* Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian troops had advanced into the southeastern and northeastern fringes of Sievierodonetsk. But he said Ukrainian forces had driven the Russians out of the village of Toshkivka to the south, potentially frustrating Moscow's push to encircle the area. * Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces were also regrouping to attack the Sloviansk region.

* Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region were suspended after shrapnel from a Russian shell hit an armoured transport, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. * Britain's Defence Ministry said Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid-ranking and junior officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts. DIPLOMACY

* European Union leaders arriving for a summit in Brussels said they were not going to agree on a Russian oil ban after weeks of haggling, but hoped a deal could still be done later. * President Joe Biden said the United States would not send Ukraine rockets that can reach into Russia, following reports that the administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems.

* NATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not reach his objectives, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. * Germany said it would make it faster and easier for critics of the Russian government to come and live there.

TRADE * Russia is considering settling pressing Eurobond obligations by applying the mechanism being used to process payments for its gas in roubles, the Kremlin and the finance minister said, as Moscow edges towards a default triggered by Western sanctions.

* SPB Exchange, Russia's second-largest bourse, said it would transfer up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares that its clients possess to a non-trading account after the central bank said it would restrict trading in some foreign shares. (Compiled by Kevin Liffey)

