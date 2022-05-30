Armenian police clash with anti-government protesters in Yerevan

Armenian police clashed with protesters in Yerevan on Monday amid a wave of demonstrations against the prime minister that has seen thousands of people block government buildings, close roads and shut down the metro system. Police said a group of people outside a government building had clashed with police officers and called for protesters to obey the law.

"We once again urge you to show exclusively lawful behaviour during public actions, to obey the lawful demands of the police officers", the police said in a statement. Pressure against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has increased since he moved closer to normalising relations with Azerbaijan, which defeated Armenia in a six-week war in 2020.

The war, which centred around the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that led to a significant loss of territory for Armenia.

