Putin: Russia ready to facilitate unfettered grains supply from Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Monday that Russia was ready to facilitate unhindered sea transit of cargoes, including grains from Ukrainian ports, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin also reiterated that Russia may export significant volumes of fertilizers and food in case sanctions against Moscow are lifted, according to the readout of the talks, published by the Kremlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Croatia says Turkish talks with Finland, Sweden over NATO on "good track"
U.S.' Blinken says talked to Turkish FM, confident consensus on Sweden, Finland
U.S.' Blinken says talked to Turkish FM, confident consensus on Sweden, Finland
Finnish leader says latest Putin talk on NATO 'calm and cool'
Sweden, Finland have not approved repatriating 33 people to Turkey-Turkish state media