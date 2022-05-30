Left Menu

Construction worker from UP goes missing in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old construction worker from Uttar Pradesh went missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, prompting police to register a case in this regard on Monday, officials said.

The man, identified as Siddharth Singh of Futela village in Sultanpur district of UP, was presently working as construction worker with AFCON company and had left Nachlana camp on Sunday, they said.

But he did not return on Monday, the officials said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a missing report was filed at the Khari police post, they said, adding that a search operation has started.

