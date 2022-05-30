Army officer injured in 'accidental' landmine blast along LoC in J-K
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
An Army Major was injured in an ''accidental'' landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place when the officer was conducting routine patrolling along the LoC in Poonch sector, they said.
The officer was evacuated to a military hospital for treatment, the officials said.
It was not immediately known what triggered the blast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Control (LoC
- Poonch
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Army
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Northern army commander reviews security situation in Rajouri, Poonch
44 kgs narcotics seized along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch
10 trapped passengers rescued in J-K’s Poonch