Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL94 ED-JAIN-2NDLD ARREST Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in money laundering case New Delhi: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case, with his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

DEL88 DL-JAIN-ARREST-SISODIA Satyendar Jain arrested in 'fake' case as BJP is afraid of losing HP polls: Sisodia New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old ''fake'' case by the Enforcement Directorate as he is the AAP's incharge for Himachal Pradesh elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

BOM15 GJ-UKRAINE-STUDENTS-JAISHANKAR In talks with Ukraine neighbours to accommodate Indian medical students: Jaishankar Ahmedabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said his ministry is in talks with governments of different countries neighbouring Ukraine to accommodate in their universities Indian medical students who were forced to leave the war-torn nation.

DEL87 PB-MOOSEWALA-COPS-LEADS Punjab Police claims important leads in Moosewala murder Chandigarh/Dehradun: The Punjab Police on Monday said it has rounded up some people and got several important leads in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala, even as a CCTV footage has emerged on social media which shows the Punjabi singer’s vehicle being followed just before he was shot dead. DEL86 UPSC-3RDLD-RESULTS Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women secure first three ranks New Delhi: Shruti Sharma, a student of history, has topped the civil services examination 2021, with the first three rank holders being women in results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday. By Ashwini Shrivastava CAL28 AS-FLOOD Flood situation improves in Assam, 4 more die, over 2.9 lakh still in distress Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved on Monday with all rivers flowing below the danger mark even as four persons, including three children, lost their lives and over 2.90 lakh people continued to suffer from the deluge across six districts, an official bulletin said. DEL93 AVI-DL-AIRPORT-STORM 5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm New Delhi: At least five flights were diverted and 70 delayed at the Delhi airport due to a thunderstorm that struck the national capital on Monday afternoon, officials said.

DEL91 PREZ-PM-MUSEUM-VISIT President Kovind visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at the Teen Murti Bhavan here.

DEL31 PM CARES-LD CHILDREN India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world: PM Modi New Delhi: India trusted its scientists, doctors, youth during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not become a problem but was a solution-giver for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. DEL80 AVI-SPICEJET-LD FINE Safety hazard: DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for faulty training of Max aircraft pilots New Delhi: The aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety, sources said on Monday. By Deepak Patel BUSINESS DEL82 BIZ-PLI-STEEL-DEADLINE 10 applicants so far; govt extends PLI scheme for specialty steel for third time till June 30 New Delhi: The government on Monday extended for the third time the deadline to submit applications under the production-lined incentive scheme for specialty steel till June 30, 2022.

LEGAL LGD8 DL-HC-RIOTS-KHALID 2020 Delhi riots: Khalid’s speech in bad taste but doesn’t make it terrorist act, observes HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday observed the speech delivered by former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020, in Amravati, Maharashtra was in bad taste but it does not make it a terrorist act.

LGD9 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque case: Court hears arguments of Muslim side, next hearing on July 4 Varanasi: The district court here on Monday heard arguments on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. FOREIGN FGN56 NEPAL-PLANE-LDALL BODIES 21 bodies recovered from Tara Air plane crash site in Nepal Kathmandu: Rescuers on Monday recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, officials said. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN52 UK-STUDENT-VISA-INDIANS UK's new 'High Potential Individual' student visa route to benefit Indians London: Graduates from the world's top 50 non-UK universities, including Indian students, can now come and work in Britain through a new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa route launched in London on Monday. By Aditi Khanna PTI CJ CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)