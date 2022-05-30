Left Menu

Health Dept finds water supplied to Gurugram society residents unfit for drinking

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:10 IST
The Health Department declared as unfit for consumption the water being supplied to residents of Westend Heights society here, three days after around 100 people fell sick after allegedly drinking contaminated water.

The department had collected samples of the water after the incident on Friday and declared it unfit for consumption though it did not mention any specific pollutant or contaminant, said a statement issued by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The GMDA, which is the primary water supplier to the society, accused its management for the lapse. It also issued directives for all local authorities, developers and resident welfare associations to carry out disinfection or chlorination before supplying stored water. ''We have found that the TDS value of the water supplied internally by the society is higher than the TDS value of GMDA water, which has indicated the mixing of water from other sources,'' the GMDA statement statement said.

''The survey of the master water supply lines of GMDA leading to the area concerned has also been completed but no source of any contamination has been found,'' it said. ''Perhaps, the contamination can take place in the underground or overhead storage tanks of the society or may lie in the mixing of borewell water installed on the society premises,'' the GMDA said.

The authority said lack of use of any kind of disinfection to the stored water before supplying the same to the residents can also be a cause. The authority said it has been closely monitoring the issue of water contamination. Their officials have also collected samples of the water being supplied to the society, the authority said.

