AAP writes to Delhi LG, seeks time to discuss ways to keep city clean

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking time to discuss ways to keep Delhi clean and make it garbage-free.

Addressing a press conference here, senior party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said rising garbage mountains at landfill sites and Delhi's cleanliness and sanitation are serious issues that require extensive dialogue and discussion.

''The party has a number of important suggestions for MCD's main responsibility of garbage management and sanitation that could be game-changers. I am hoping the Lieutenant General will set aside some time to talk to us about our suggestions,'' he said.

He hoped that ''both the LG and the Delhi government will join hands and work together for Delhi's progress and development, with efficient coordination in order to give a better future to the people of Delhi''.

''Today, I have written a letter to the LG addressing the most important responsibility of the MCD which is keeping Delhi clean, and asked him for an appointment to meet,'' he said.

While noting that Delhi was ranked very poorly in the Swachhta Survey conducted by the central government, he said they have a large number of suggestions to improve the condition of the national capital.

''My team and I have been working on these solutions for the last three years, looking up examples and researching ways on both national and international levels for better waste management and cleanliness systems, developing various plans and case-studies of successful models,'' he said.

Pathak said the first phase of these models is timely disposal and pick-up of waste from residences in a systematic manner in order to benefit the people as well as decrease the filth on the streets of Delhi.

''Second is the processing of the waste after collection, which is currently dumped on either of the three landfill sites present in Delhi, posing another environmental and health hazard for surrounding localities," he said.

"Hence, we will present our research and our solutions in front of the LG in the meeting on how to follow a time bound procedure of waste collection every day along with an effective processing mechanism in order to avoid contributing to increasing the height of the existing landfills." "Along with this, we also aim to prevent the minor garbage dumps that are found lying around the city from collecting either,'' he said.

