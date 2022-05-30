Advocate contesting DDAA election missing

An advocate contesting the Deoghar District Advocate Association (DDAA) is missing since Saturday, police said. The advocate identified as Viresh Ramani alias Viresh Verma, who was contesting for the post of general secretary in the DDAA election went to district civil court around 8 am on Saturday as usual but he did not return home thereafter, according to advocate’s wife Aruna Devi.

Deoghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Subhash Chandra Jat told PTI, ''Family members of the advocate suspect that he has been kidnapped. An FIR has been lodged in this regard. We are making all efforts to trace him out.'' PTI CORR SAN RG RG

