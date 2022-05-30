Left Menu

Woman held for stealing gold from daughter's marital home

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold from the home of her married daughter, a MBVV police official said on Monday.

Between March 7 and 23 this year, jewelry worth Rs 4.85 lakh was stolen from a home in Naigaon after which a case was registered in Valiv police station, Tulinj Division Crime Branch Senior Inspector Kailas Barve said.

''Our probe zeroed in on the mother of the women who had been married into this household. We found she had been jailed earlier for murder. The woman and her accomplice were held and the entire stolen gold was recovered,'' he said.

