Ukraine fed up with separate models for its EU integration -formin
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:37 IST
Ukraine was fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.
"We need a clear legal affirmation that Ukraine is a part of the European integration project, and such an affirmation would be the granting of candidate status," he said speaking after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Kyiv.
