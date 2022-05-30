Ukraine fed up with separate models for its EU integration -formin

Ukraine was fed up with "special solutions" and separate models for its integration into the European Union, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"We need a clear legal affirmation that Ukraine is a part of the European integration project, and such an affirmation would be the granting of candidate status," he said speaking after a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Kyiv.

