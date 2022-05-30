Fake cops flee with foreigner's Rs 2.71 lakh in UP's Noida

A foreign national, who is in India for medical treatment of his relative, was allegedly duped of USD 3,500 (over Rs 2.71 lakh) by two men who posed as policemen here on Monday, prompting the local police to launch an investigation.

The two men, who arrived in a car, intercepted the foreigner near a private hospital here at around 4.30, introduced themselves as cops and said they wanted to check him for drugs, according to officials.

The 35-year-old Abu Bakr from Sudan has his uncle undergoing treatment at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128. They arrived in India on May 16 and have been living in a paying guest facility nearby, a police official said.

''According to the complainant, two men in civil clothes had approached him when he was on his way to the hospital this afternoon. The duo had told him that they are policemen and wanted to check him for drugs, flashing their fake police ID cards,'' the official from the local Sector 126 police station said.

''When the foreigner agreed to frisking, the duo checked his wallet and in the process sneaked out some cash from it. They soon fled the spot. The complainant then checked his wallet to find USD 3,500 missing and realised he was being conned,'' the official said.

Bakr tried to run after the duo but he fell on the road and sustained minor injuries, according to the official.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) has been lodged against two unidentified accused and an investigation launched to ensure their early arrest, officials added.

Last week, a 27-year-old man in the uniform of Delhi Police's assistant sub-inspector was arrested in Noida after it turned out that he was an imposter.

Rahul Sharma was roaming around in a market in the Phase 1 police station area on May 25 when he was held for suspicious activities, according to the Noida police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)