Left Menu

Fake cops flee with foreigner's Rs 2.71 lakh in UP's Noida

A foreign national, who is in India for medical treatment of his relative, was allegedly duped of USD 3,500 over Rs 2.71 lakh by two men who posed as policemen here on Monday, prompting the local police to launch an investigation.The two men, who arrived in a car, intercepted the foreigner near a private hospital here at around 4.30, introduced themselves as cops and said they wanted to check him for drugs, according to officials.The 35-year-old Abu Bakr from Sudan has his uncle undergoing treatment at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:42 IST
Fake cops flee with foreigner's Rs 2.71 lakh in UP's Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A foreign national, who is in India for medical treatment of his relative, was allegedly duped of USD 3,500 (over Rs 2.71 lakh) by two men who posed as policemen here on Monday, prompting the local police to launch an investigation.

The two men, who arrived in a car, intercepted the foreigner near a private hospital here at around 4.30, introduced themselves as cops and said they wanted to check him for drugs, according to officials.

The 35-year-old Abu Bakr from Sudan has his uncle undergoing treatment at the Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128. They arrived in India on May 16 and have been living in a paying guest facility nearby, a police official said.

''According to the complainant, two men in civil clothes had approached him when he was on his way to the hospital this afternoon. The duo had told him that they are policemen and wanted to check him for drugs, flashing their fake police ID cards,'' the official from the local Sector 126 police station said.

''When the foreigner agreed to frisking, the duo checked his wallet and in the process sneaked out some cash from it. They soon fled the spot. The complainant then checked his wallet to find USD 3,500 missing and realised he was being conned,'' the official said.

Bakr tried to run after the duo but he fell on the road and sustained minor injuries, according to the official.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) has been lodged against two unidentified accused and an investigation launched to ensure their early arrest, officials added.

Last week, a 27-year-old man in the uniform of Delhi Police's assistant sub-inspector was arrested in Noida after it turned out that he was an imposter.

Rahul Sharma was roaming around in a market in the Phase 1 police station area on May 25 when he was held for suspicious activities, according to the Noida police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022