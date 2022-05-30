Left Menu

Four kg heroin found from field in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:56 IST
Four kg heroin found from field in Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

Almost four kg of heroin was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) from an agriculture field in Amritsar sector, an official statement said on Monday.

The BSF troops chanced upon the narcotics in a field when they noticed two hollow pumps which had become exposed as the field was cultivated with tractor. They found both pumps filled with narcotics, the BSF said in the statement.

When they searched the rest of the field and nearby area, the force found eight hollow bricks with cavities filled with heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, it said.

The net weight of the recovered narcotics is 3.870 Kg, the BSF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022