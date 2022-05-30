Nagpur: History-sheeter held, 951 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakh seized
An Odisha resident was held while trying to to break into a home and 951 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakh were seized from him and another person who was purchasing the loot, an official said on Monday.The arrest of Prashantkumar Sumant Karad 32, a resident of Ganjam district in the eastern state, has helped police solve 16 house-breaking thefts in Rana Pratap Nagar, Beltarodi and Jaripatka areas, he said.Karad was held when he made an unsuccessful attempt to steal from a home in Trimurti Nagar area on May 20.
An Odisha resident was held while trying to to break into a home and 951 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakh were seized from him and another person who was purchasing the loot, an official said on Monday.
The arrest of Prashantkumar Sumant Karad (32), a resident of Ganjam district in the eastern state, has helped police solve 16 house-breaking thefts in Rana Pratap Nagar, Beltarodi and Jaripatka areas, he said.
''Karad was held when he made an unsuccessful attempt to steal from a home in Trimurti Nagar area on May 20. A woman alerted police and he unsuccessfully tried to scale home walls in the locality to escape. He also threw stones, which hit one policeman,'' Additional Commissioner of Police in Navinchandra Reddy said.
A man who was purchasing gold from him in Bhubaneswar in Odisha has also been held, he added.
