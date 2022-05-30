TN CM inspects canal desilting work in Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a two-day visit to the Cauvery delta region, on Monday inspected the work to desilt the irrigation canal in Thanjavur district.

The state government took up 170 works to desilt and deepen the irrigation canals and other water resources in the district at a total cost of Rs 21 crore, recently, and they are under various stages of completion.

About Rs 80 crore has been allotted by the state government to desilt canals and lakes in 10 districts, including Thanjavur, spanning an extent of 4,964 km.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister flew from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli and undertook a surprise inspection of the Tiruchirappalli Corporation office and obtained petitions from the public. Stalin's sudden visit to the civic body office, took the officials and staff by surprise.

He enquired about the Smart City project, establishing a new bus station and also about the status of the hospitals and health centres in the corporation area.

Further, he directed the officials to ensure seamless service to the public, especially in providing drinking water connections, building approvals, birth and death certificates, etc.

After an overnight halt at Velankanni, the Chief Minister would proceed to Kallar village in Nagapattinam and then to Tharangampadi in Mayiladuthurai district.

He would also visit Kattur in Tiruvarur district and inspect the works there and wind up the trip after visiting Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

Posting a video of his inspection in Tiruchirappalli Corporation office, on his official Twitter account, Stalin tweeted, ''Government is for the people. Good governance is people centric. It is the duty of each and every government servant to ensure all those who approach the office or hospital return satisfied.'' PTI JSP HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)