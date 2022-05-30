Left Menu

NASSA opposes extension of service of NLA secretary

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:52 IST
  Country:
  India

The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat Staff Association (NASSA) has opposed the service extension of retired Commissioner and Secretary of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) Dr P J Antony and the arbitrary amendment of NLA Service Rules.

An emergency general body meeting of NASSA has constituted a Joint Action Committee to address these issues and to take action as deemed proper, stated a release issued by NASSA president Pagai Ndang and general secretary Talirenla here on Monday night.

They said that the NLA Secretariat appointed Antony for a period of five months w.e.f. January 2, 2020 on deputation and he was serving as Secretary, NLA Secretariat till he retired from the regular service on May 31, 2020.

However, he was re-appointed by the state government with the approval of the Cabinet as Commissioner & Secretary (on contract basis) by upgrading the cadre post of the Secretary for a period of two years (01.06.2020 to 31.05.2022) to head the administration of the NLA Secretariat after he retired from the regular service as secretary, they said.

After the contractual re-appointment of Dr Antony, the NASSA submitted a representation on June 23, 2020 opposing the appointment of a retired government servant, they said.

As the contract service of the present incumbent was due to expire on May 31, 2022, the Association had submitted the representation dated April 21, 2022 to the NLA Speaker requesting him not to further extend his service as the administrative head of the establishment.

The association had also met the Speaker in his office Chamber on May 6 in this regard, they said.

A notification dated May 18, 2022 was circulated on May 21, 2022 on the amendment of the Service Rules of the NLA Secretariat, they said.

The Nagaland Assembly Speaker could not be contacted for his comments.

