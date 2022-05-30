Left Menu

CBI grills TMC leader over post-poll violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:10 IST
CBI on Monday grilled a TMC leader from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district in connection with its investigation into incidents of violence that had taken place after the 2021 assembly elections, an officer of the investigating agency said.

Ahmed Shams Tabriz alias Arup Midya, TMC working president of Ausgram II block, was questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths at the agency's temporary camp office at NIT-Durgapur guest house.

''We have grilled him today and also summoned a few other TMC leaders from Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman districts in connection with the investigation,'' he said.

BJP's Bardhaman Sadar organisational district co-president Sushant Biswas alleged that Midya was behind post-poll violence and he should be punished. Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to probe incidents of violence that had taken place after the assembly elections last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

