Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

PTI | Chattanooga | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:22 IST
Six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children, police said Monday.

Five of the victims were 15 and one was 13, Chattanooga Police said in a statement.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area. Some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene, the statement said.

The shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pull guns and fired at the other group, police said. Authorities believe one or more teens were targeted, but that some victims were hit unintentionally.

The area, dotted with residential buildings, has restaurants and shops within walking distance and is popular with tourists.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Chattanooga Police Department, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

