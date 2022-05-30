Left Menu

HC grants anticipatory bail to man accused of raping daughter-in-law

When the woman said that her brother is not at home, then Babu Khan started abusing her.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:34 IST
HC grants anticipatory bail to man accused of raping daughter-in-law
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court here granted an anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping his daughter-in-law, saying it is ''quite unnatural'' in the Indian culture that a father-in-law commits such a crime along with another person.

The court of Justice Ajit Singh passed the order on May 18 while hearing a plea filed by one Babu Khan.

''It is quite unnatural that a father-in-law shall commit rape of his daughter-in-law along with other person in our Indian culture,'' observed the Allahabad High Court while granting the anticipatory bail.

''In the event of the arrest of the applicant, he shall be released on anticipatory bail on his fulfilling certain conditions,'' the court added.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by the man's daughter-in-law in a Saharanpur police station.

It was alleged that on March 1, 2018 about 6 pm, the applicant along with co-accused came to the house of the victim's brother when she was alone and asked the whereabouts of her brother. When the woman said that her brother is not at home, then Babu Khan started abusing her. It was further mentioned in the FIR that the woman tried to stop him but she was raped by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022