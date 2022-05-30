Minorities panel chief: Took note of Akal Takht Jathedar's plaint over religious conversions

Left Menu

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Monday said the panel has taken serious note of a complaint of Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on the forcible conversion of Sikhs into Christianity. Lalpura said the commission, after going through the ground reports and evidence of conversion of Sikhs into Christianity, would take action accordingly.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:43 IST
National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Monday said the panel has taken serious note of a complaint of Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on the ''forcible conversion'' of Sikhs into Christianity. He said this while talking to media persons after presiding over a meeting here. Lalpura said the commission, after going through the ground reports and evidence of conversion of Sikhs into Christianity, would take action accordingly. He said he has fixed June 16 as the date of hearing the Jathedar's complaint. He said every year around 2,000 complaints of forcible conversion are received. Earlier, Lalpura heard grievances of people. The chairperson appealed to the minorities to avail welfare schemes of the central government.

