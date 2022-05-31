Widowhood ritual ban: Mentally unsound man sends threat mail to CMO, Sena's Gorhe

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 00:13 IST
Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, on Monday said she and the chief minister's office had received a threatening email over the state government's recent decision urging gram panchayats to ban widowhood rituals.

After the email was received, Manoj Patil, Superintendent of the Police, Ahmednagar has been asked to take strict action, she said in a statement.

A police probe has found the person who sent the mail may be mentally unsound, she added.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif had asked gram sabhas in the state to follow the example of Herwad village in Kolhapur district to ban rituals of widowhood.

Later, the Stree Aadhar Kendra, the Office of the Deputy Chairperson, held a meeting of social activists and organisations in Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri, after which the Ahemdnagar-based man allegedly sent an email asking that such programmes not be held. The Herwad gram panchayat in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district passed a resolution on May 5 banning customs like removing a widow's mangalsutra, toe ring, wiping vermilion and breaking her bangles as part of widowhood rituals.

