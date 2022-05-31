U.S.'s Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned "in the strongest terms" Friday's seizure of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the State Department said.

Blinken made the comments in a telephone call on Monday with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)