U.S.'s Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 00:19 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned "in the strongest terms" Friday's seizure of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the State Department said.

Blinken made the comments in a telephone call on Monday with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the department said.

