Left Menu

Gurugram: Two jail inmates flee from police custody

Sources said the duo belong to the Kala Jatheri gang, a claim denied by police. ACP Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said they are questioning the policemen who accompanied them. We cannot reveal much as of now but are questioning policemen, he said. As if now, we cannot rule out their connivance, said the ACP.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-05-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 00:23 IST
Gurugram: Two jail inmates flee from police custody
  • Country:
  • India

Two jail inmates fled from police custody here, officials said on Monday.

The duo, identified as Abhijeet and Rakesh, were reportedly being taken to Delhi for treatment in a police vehicle when they fled from near Subhash Chowk. Sources said the duo belong to the Kala Jatheri gang, a claim denied by police. ACP Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said they are questioning the policemen who accompanied them. ''We cannot reveal much as of now but are questioning policemen,'' he said. ''As if now, we cannot rule out their connivance,'' said the ACP. CP Kala Ramachandran said,'' Two men escaped. We suspect complicity of the cops escorting them. We are looking into the actual circumstances. Will give a detailed note tomorrow. They have nothing to do with gangsters. One has a rape case registered against him, the other is facing robbery/dacoity cases.'' PTI COR RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022