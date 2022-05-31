Odisha: Bypoll to Brajrajnagar assembly segment on Tuesday

All arrangements have been made to ensure a free and fair bypoll to Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani said.

Over 2.14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 279 polling booths in the by-election which was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year. Voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. At least 1,000 state police personnel and three companies of central para-military force have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling, the official said. As many as 60 polling booths have been identified as ''sensitive'', where additional security arrangements have been made.

So far, 312 elderly people and persons with disabilities have cast their votes on ballot papers, he said, adding that live webcast arrangements have been made in 50 per cent of polling booths.

As many as 1,228 polling personnel have been engaged in Brajrajnagar. The voting will be carried out with strict adherence to Covid norms, and all the electors will be provided with sanitiser.

Thermal screening before entering the polling booths would be mandatory for voters. There are 11 candidates in the fray but the constituency will witness a triangular fight among BJD, BJP and Congress nominees. The BJD fielded Alaka Mohanty as its candidate in Brajranjnagar assembly segment, while the BJP nominated former MLA Radharani Panda. Ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel is contesting the by-election on a Congress ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)