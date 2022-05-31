Man booked for blasphemous comments in J&K's Ramban: Police

A man has been booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with his blasphemous comments against Lord Shiva, police said on Monday.

In a written complaint submitted to officials at the Kastigarh police post, complainant Rajeshwar alleged that one Basharat Wani has made blasphemous comments on Lord Shiva and Shivlings on social media platforms with the intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, police said.

The act amounts to promoting enmity between two communities, they added.

A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, police said.

