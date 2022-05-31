Left Menu

Tunisian president tells foreign minister to suspend membership in Venice Commission

The Tunisian president has called on the foreign minister to suspend the country's membership in the Venice Commission and expel its representatives, after a report from the commission that criticized holding a referendum on a new constitution.

The Venice Commission report, issued this month, considered it unrealistic to hold a credible referendum in the absence of clear and pre-established rules, adding that changing the electoral law should be preceded by extensive consultations that include the political forces and civil society.

