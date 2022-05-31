Left Menu

Canada's Trudeau announces legislation to prevent buying and selling of handguns

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 02:27 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government was introducing new legislation to implement a "national freeze" on handgun ownership and prevent people from buying and selling handguns anywhere in the country.

"Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives," Trudeau told reporters at a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

