Canada's Trudeau announces legislation to prevent buying and selling of handguns
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 02:27 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday his government was introducing new legislation to implement a "national freeze" on handgun ownership and prevent people from buying and selling handguns anywhere in the country.
"Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives," Trudeau told reporters at a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Canadian
- Justin Trudeau
- Trudeau
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada says it is in favour of 'quick' accession to NATO for Sweden, Finland
Canada introduces bill to ban Russia's Putin and others from entering country
Canada ranks second for Hong Kong students going abroad
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment, joining Five Eyes allies
Biocon Biologics, Viatris launch Abevmy in Canada