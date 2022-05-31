Left Menu

Belarus to conduct military mobilisation exercises near Ukraine border -BelTA

Belarus will conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July in the Gomel region, state news agency BelTA reported on Monday. To the east, it borders Russia. On June 22-July 1, planned exercises with military commissariats - military administrative agencies - and armed forces will be conducted, BelTA reported, citing Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 03:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 03:33 IST
Belarus to conduct military mobilisation exercises near Ukraine border -BelTA

Belarus will conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July in the Gomel region, state news agency BelTA reported on Monday. The Gomel region of Belarus borders Ukraine in the south and, in places, the exclusion zone around the site of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster. To the east, it borders Russia.

On June 22-July 1, planned exercises with military commissariats - military administrative agencies - and armed forces will be conducted, BelTA reported, citing Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region. "Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilization readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service," BelTA quoted Krivonosov as saying.

On June 28-July 16, military training will take place with those liable for military service for territorial defence formations, Krivonosov said. A close ally of Russia, Belarus said in March that its armed forces were not taking part in what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine, but it did serve as a launchpad for Russia to send thousands of troops across the border on Feb. 24.

On May 26, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country bordering Ukraine. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022