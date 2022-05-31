Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

While Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns

A day after promising residents of Uvalde, Texas, action to address gun violence, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday sought to appeal to "rational" Republicans to curb powerful weapons and take other federal action to prevent mass shootings.

"Things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it," Biden said as he returned from a weekend trip to memorialize the 19 children and two teachers killed last Tuesday in the nation's worst mass school shooting in a decade.

Biden grieves with Texas town as anger mounts over school shooting

President Joe Biden tried to comfort families in the south Texas town of Uvalde on Sunday after the nation's deadliest school shooting in a decade as federal officials announced they would review local law enforcement's slow response to the attack. Anger has mounted over the decision by law enforcement agencies in Uvalde to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside the room made panicked 911 calls for help.

U.S airlines cancel 2,500 flights over Memorial holiday weekend

U.S. airlines, which are still rebuilding flight crews after the COVID-19 pandemic travel slowdown, canceled more than 2,500 flights over the four-day Memorial Day holiday that marks the traditional start of the busy summer travel season. Airlines worldwide canceled more than 1,500 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware, after cancelling 1,642 on Sunday. On Monday, there were about 400 U.S. flights canceled and 2,400 delayed, the flight tracking website said.

Biden highlights Fed inflation role ahead of Powell meeting on Tuesday

U.S President Joe Biden said the Federal Reserve has a primary responsibility to control inflation and vowed not to seek "to influence its decisions inappropriately" ahead of a meeting with the central bank chief on Tuesday. Biden will meet Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss the state of American and global economy, the White House said late on Sunday.

U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

U.S. House Speaker's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving late on Saturday in Napa County, California after being involved in a two-vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked into the Napa County Detention Center after being charged with two misdemeanors and bail was set at $5,000, according to police and county online records. On Sunday, he was not listed as being in custody.

Rumors of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match

As the nation reels from two major mass shootings this month, a stampede broke out early Sunday in New York as rumors spread of gunfire just after a boxing match ended, injuring almost a dozen people, police said. As boxing fans filed out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn after Saturday night's match where Gervonta Davis retained his lightweight title against Rolando Romero, word of gunshots spread among the crowd, police said.

NRA board of directors re-elects Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president

The National Rifle Association board reappointed Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president on Monday, turning back the latest leadership challenge amid corruption allegations and flat membership for the still-powerful gun lobby. The board vote came as the NRA held its annual meeting in Houston, about 280 miles (450 km) east of the site of a mass shooting on Tuesday, when an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

FDA presses pause on trial for OTC version of anti-impotence drug Cialis

The U.S. health regulator has put on hold a trial designed to evaluate switching the prescription-only erectile dysfunction drug Cialis to an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday. The pause is related to concerns about how the trial protocol has been designed, the company said, adding that no patients had so far been recruited for the study.

Baseball-Giants manager takes pause from anthem protest

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler decided that in honor of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday he would pause his plan to sit out the national anthem in protest against what he views as U.S. government inaction on gun violence. Kapler stopped taking the field for the pre-game playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" last Friday, three days after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade.

