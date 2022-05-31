PM to visit Shimla today, participate in Garib Kalyan Sammelan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' and release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. This novel public programme marking the completion of eight years of the government led by the Prime Minister is being organized across the country at State Capitals, District Headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government. 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' will start at around 09:45 AM in the presence of Chief Ministers, Central Ministers, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives wherein PM will be directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country. At about 11:00 AM, with the Prime Minister joining the programme, the various state and local level programmes will get coverage and make the Sammelan national. During the Sammelan, Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

The freewheeling interaction being organized across the country is aimed to get free and frank feedback from the public, understand the impact of welfare schemes in people's lives and explore convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes. The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country. Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs. 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On this occasion, Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country. (ANI)

