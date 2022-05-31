Jitendra Singh inaugurates school building in J-K's Budgam

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated an upgraded Boys High School building having a smart class facility with a digitalised system at the Ompora Municipality in Budgam. The 10-room double-storey school building comprises smart classrooms, library and a common hall. During interaction with staff and students, the Minister assured that the school building shall be highly equipped with the latest facilities including smart classrooms and solar facility on priority.

During his visit to Budgam district, the Minister also interacted with COVID-19 affected children at a conference hall in Budgam. Commemorating the eight years of the Modi Government, he distributed cheques of Rs 10,000, school bags, Ayushman Bharat (Golden cards), scholarships under the Saksham scheme among the beneficiaries who have been adversely hit during the pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that on the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi government, the Centre has launched the PM CARES for Children Scheme, an initiative to help the children financially and on various other aspects.

He said that the aim of the initiative is to send a message across the country that the affected children who have lost their parents should not feel like orphans. "They are our own children, and we as a society have a collective responsibility to take care of them," Minister said. He further said that the Union government is committed to good governance, and assured all possible support to these children and all other destitute through various schemes and initiatives launched by the central government.

The Minister also witnessed under- 19 inter- Zonal district level finals of different sports events at Sports Stadium Budgam, where he also distributed sports kits and trophies among the participants. After declaring the games open, the Minister called for proper identification of the talent of sports-loving youth and their proper training for their better performance in the field.

He urged the youth to take part in sports which is now recognized as one of the career options. Later, the Minister inspected various stalls set up by different departments and distributed skill upliftment certificates among deserving beneficiaries. He distributed authority letters and farming equipment among various farmers on the occasion. (ANI)

