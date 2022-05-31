Left Menu

China unveils detailed new policies to support the economy

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 10:15 IST
China unveils detailed new policies to support the economy
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's cabinet unveiled a series of new policy measures on Tuesday to bolster the economy and stabilize jobs, including the acceleration of local government special bond issuance and cash support for firms that hire college graduates.

Authorities will provide tax credit rebates to more sectors and allow firms in industries hit hard by COVID-19 curbs to defer social security payments, the State Council said in a document published on its website.

The package of economic support had been flagged by the State Council in a routine meeting last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022