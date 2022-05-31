Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out in factory in Noida

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:10 IST
UP: Fire breaks out in factory in Noida
Visual of fire in plastic fire in Noida, UP (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders were present at the spot", said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022