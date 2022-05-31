UP: Fire breaks out in factory in Noida

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders were present at the spot", said Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)