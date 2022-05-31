Left Menu

Woman, daughter die after jumping into well in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:02 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Following a quarrel with her husband, a woman allegedly jumped into a well with her two-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district leading to their death, police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old woman reportedly had a quarrel with her husband and in-laws on Monday night following which she left the house taking her daughter along, Station House Officer Teenu Sogarwal said.

The bodies were recovered from the well around two kilometers from their house, the police officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

