Finland doesn't take Turkish woes seriously, Erdogan's spox tells paper

Finland has to stop "protecting" what Turkey considers a terrorist organization and take Turkey's security concerns seriously if it wants Turkey to accept it in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson told a Finnish newspaper on Tuesday.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:03 IST
Fahrettin Altun Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland has to stop "protecting" what Turkey considers a terrorist organization and take Turkey's security concerns seriously if it wants Turkey to accept it in NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson told a Finnish newspaper on Tuesday. "The problem is not that Finland would not understand Turkey. Finland refuses to take Turkey's security concerns seriously," Communications Director of the Turkish President, Fahrettin Altun told Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat by email.

Turkey has objected to Finland's and Sweden's joining the Western defense alliance on the grounds they harbor people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and because Finland and Sweden halted arms exports to Turkey in 2019. Altun's words echoed what Erdogan's chief foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told his U.S. counterpart on Monday, calling for the two Nordic countries to "take concrete steps regarding the terrorist organizations that threaten Turkey's national security".

"Eventually Finland's government must decide which is more important, to join NATO or protect these kinds of organizations," Altun told the paper.

