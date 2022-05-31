UK says Russia making slow inroads into Ukraine's Luhansk region
British military intelligence said on Tuesday that Russia was advancing slowly into Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, adding that the massing of its forces in a small area raised risks for others elsewhere. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory." Russian troops were slowly advancing towards the city center in Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said earlier in the day.
British military intelligence said on Tuesday that Russia was advancing slowly into Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, adding that the massing of its forces in a small area raised risks for others elsewhere. "Progress has been slow but gains are being held. Routes into the pocket likely remain under Ukrainian control," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter update.
"Russia has achieved greater local successes than earlier in the campaign by massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory." Russian troops were slowly advancing towards the city center in Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said earlier in the day.
