Left Menu

Shimla: PM Modi transfers Rs 21,000 cr to over 10 cr farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:51 IST
Shimla: PM Modi transfers Rs 21,000 cr to over 10 cr farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shimla . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The Tuesday transfer is the 11th instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme.

PM Modi arrived in Shimla on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. He interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre. The event is being held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla. During the Sammelan, Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government from public representatives across the country.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the endeavour of the Sammelan was to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government completed its eight years at the Centre on May 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022