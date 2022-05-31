Left Menu

Turkey summons German, French envoys over Kurdish militant events, minister says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:03 IST
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The German and French ambassadors to Ankara were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry to protest events organized by Kurdish militants in those countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said the ambassadors were told of Turkey's discomfort with the events organized by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Separately, Turkey has said it opposes Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO over what Ankara calls its harboring of Kurdish militants in those countries, and also over their arms export ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

