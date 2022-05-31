'ATSC-OFFICER-CHHATTISGARH SC rejects Chhattisgarh's appeal challenging senior IPS officer's bail

Asserting that a high-ranking officer cannot be denied his rights under the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Chhattisgarh government's appeal challenging the bail granted to suspended Chhattisgarh Police Academy director Gurjinder Pal Singh in a corruption case. A vacation bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli dismissed the state government's appeal against the Chhattisgarh High Court, saying the application is nothing but an unwarranted exercise on behalf of the state.

''While considering a bail application, the status of the applicant is not to be considered. As an ordinary citizen, he is entitled to his rights under the Constitution, equally a high-ranking officer cannot be denied right under the Constitution.

''In a case of disproportionate assets, most evidence is documentary evidence and there is no question of tampering with such evidence. In any case, the high court has imposed stringent conditions in the interest of prosecution. The petition is without merits and is dismissed,'' the bench said.

The state government was represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and lawyer Sumeer Sodhi.

Rohatgi submitted that Singh is a high-ranking police officer of the rank of additional director general of police and has been indulging in tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses; this has been ignored by the high court.

The high court granted bail to Singh on May 12, 2022.

Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer who had served as IG of Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur during the BJP rule, has been facing a probe in three criminal cases.

He was suspended from the post of director of Chhattisgarh Police Academy and made accused in three FIRs for offenses of sedition, corruption, and extortion.

