Left Menu

Maha: Man held for abetting minor girl's suicide in Palghar

A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl at a village in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in Dahanu area of the district on Monday, an official said the district rural police said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:33 IST
Maha: Man held for abetting minor girl's suicide in Palghar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in the Dahanu area of the district on Monday, an official said the district rural police said. The body was sent for post-mortem and a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC was registered against the 20-year-old accused, who is a resident of Ganja in Dahanu, he said. The accused was a friend of the victim and they quarreled with each other on several occasions for petty reasons, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022