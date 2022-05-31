Maha: Man held for abetting minor girl's suicide in Palghar

A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in the Dahanu area of the district on Monday, an official said the district rural police said. The body was sent for post-mortem and a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC was registered against the 20-year-old accused, who is a resident of Ganja in Dahanu, he said. The accused was a friend of the victim and they quarreled with each other on several occasions for petty reasons, the official added.

