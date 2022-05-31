Left Menu

NIA court rejects bail plea of accused in Bajrang Dal activist murder

The Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases here has dismissed the bail petition of an accused in the Bajrang Dal activist murder case.

Jafer Sadiq is accused number 10 in the murder of Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 this year.

He had approached the court for bail.

Rejecting his petition, the court said, ''It is submitted that the matter is still under investigation and the final report against the petitioner is yet to be filed. As such the continuance of the petitioner in judicial custody is necessary for the same.''

