Left Menu

Bengaluru, May 31 Following are today's commodities prices

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:52 IST
Bengaluru, May 31 Following are today's commodities prices
Representative Image. Image Credit: picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4200-4500: Medium 3800-4200: Jowar 2200-2800: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4100-4300: Coriander Seed 12000-16000: Chilies fine 45000-47000: Potato Big 2000-2600: Medium 1800-2100: Onion Big 1000-1200: Medium 800-1000: Small 400-800: Tamarind 6000-10000: Garlic 5000-6000: Horsegram 5400-5800: Wheat 2950-3200 Turmeric 9500-12500: Turdhal 8600-10000: Green Gram Dhal 8500-9200: Black gram dal 8200-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 5800-6800: Mustard 7200-7600: Gingelly 12000-12600: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12000: Copra 18800-19400.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1900-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1770-2180 Gingelly oil: 1950-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2450-2550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022