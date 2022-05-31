Bengaluru, May 31 Following are today's commodities prices

Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4200-4500: Medium 3800-4200: Jowar 2200-2800: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4100-4300: Coriander Seed 12000-16000: Chilies fine 45000-47000: Potato Big 2000-2600: Medium 1800-2100: Onion Big 1000-1200: Medium 800-1000: Small 400-800: Tamarind 6000-10000: Garlic 5000-6000: Horsegram 5400-5800: Wheat 2950-3200 Turmeric 9500-12500: Turdhal 8600-10000: Green Gram Dhal 8500-9200: Black gram dal 8200-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 5800-6800: Mustard 7200-7600: Gingelly 12000-12600: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12000: Copra 18800-19400.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1900-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1770-2180 Gingelly oil: 1950-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2450-2550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)