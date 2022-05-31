SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Bombay High Court to hear expeditiously the plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking bail in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarthana granted liberty to Deshmukh to file an application seeking early listing of his bail plea pending before the High Court.

In its order, the bench stated: "The application was filed on March 25 and was listed on three occasions and it appears that due to paucity for this time it could not be heard. The petitioner is at liberty to file an application for early listing of his bail." The bench, while disposing of the application, said that it hopes and trusts that the matter will be expeditiously heard and that the application is taken on board and heard expeditiously.

Deshmukh is accused of an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The former Maharashtra Home Minister moved the top court saying his bail plea isn't being heard by the Bombay High Court.

Deshmukh had sought bail from the High Court on the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate after the Special Court declined his plea. (ANI)

