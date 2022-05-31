Left Menu

Mumbai: Newborn baby found in trash can in Mahim

A two-day-old infant was found in a trash can in the Mahim area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:18 IST
Mumbai: Newborn baby found in trash can in Mahim
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day-old infant was found in a trash can in the Mahim area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The investigation has revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the trash can at Machi Bazar in Mahim's cloth market area.

In this case, Mahim police station registered a case against an unknown person under section 318 of India Penal Code. A few days ago, similarly, a 15-day-old child was abandoned by his mother in the Marine Drive area.

Meanwhile, after the incident in Mahim, the police is searching for the person who left the girl in the trash can through CCTV footage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022