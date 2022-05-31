Left Menu

Ukrainian court sentences two Russian soldiers to jail for war crimes

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Ukrainian court sentenced two captured Russian soldiers to 11 and a half years in jail on Tuesday for shelling a town in eastern Ukraine, the second war crimes verdict since the start of Russia's invasion in February.

Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov, who listened to the verdict standing in a reinforced glass box at the Kotelevska district court in central Ukraine, both pleaded 'guilty' last week.

