Lebanese parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker - Reuters count

Shi'ite politician Nabih Berri was re-elected as speaker of Lebanon's parliament on Tuesday, securing just enough votes in the 128-member body to be elected for a seventh term.

The lawmakers took office after a parliamentary vote on May 15, the first election since the country's economic collapse and devastating Beirut port explosion in 2020.

Berri, 84, heads the Amal Movement and has been a close ally of the heavily armed Shi'ite Hezbollah since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

