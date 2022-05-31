32 overstaying foreign nationals detained in Bengaluru

In a special drive, 32 overstaying foreign nationals, including 13 women were detained here by the city police. Most of them are from Africa, the police said. Police raided several places to find overstaying foreigners and nationals without valid documents. "Most of them are from African countries. The identity and addresses of many of them could not be verified. They are being questioned and necessary legal action is being taken," a police statement read. The drive came close on the heels of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seizing 34.89 kilograms of heroin, valued at around Rs 52.5 crore, and apprehending a Nigerian man, who was said to be the kingpin of the drug racket operating from New Delhi, along with nine gang members. The city police had in the past apprehended many Africans who were allegedly into drug peddling.

