Maha: Man strangles girlfriend to death, commits suicide in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death before killing himself in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when Anil Salunke, a resident of Chandwad in Nashik, had gone to meet the victim Lalita Kale (28) at her apartment, an official said.

Salunke allegedly strangled Kale with a nylon rope and used the same to kill himself. The bodies were found in the apartment on Monday, he said.

Salunke was allegedly upset that the victim was marrying another man and had come to the town on Saturday night to meet her for the last time, the official said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered in this regard at Manpada police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

