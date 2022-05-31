Left Menu

Defence Secretary leads countdown programme of International Day of Yoga 2022

The event witnessed a presentation by the experts from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on the role of Yoga in countering stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:27 IST
Defence Secretary leads countdown programme of International Day of Yoga 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar led the countdown programme of International Day of Yoga 2022 organised by Ministry of Defence (MoD) in New Delhi on May 31, 2022. Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Shri B Anand, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Shri Sanjiv Mittal and other senior officials of MoD also attended the event. The event witnessed a presentation by the experts from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on the role of Yoga in countering stress.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar underlined the importance of Yoga in day-to-day life and said that the practice bolsters physical and mental health by providing harmony between the body & the mind. He said, through the International Day of Yoga, India has reclaimed the legacy of this traditional practice.

This was the second countdown programme of International Day of Yoga 2022 organised by MoD. The first such programme was held on May 19, 2022, graced by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. He had called upon people to practice Yoga regularly for a happy and balanced life.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022